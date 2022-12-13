Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas over FTX collapse

Source: 1News

Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas over the collapse of cryptocurrency firm FTX.

The FTX Arena logo.

The FTX Arena logo. (Source: Associated Press)

The former CEO of FTX now faces extradition to the US.

The arrest was announced in a statement from the office of the Attorney General of the Bahamas this afternoon.

It stated the arrest was made as Bankman-Fried faces criminal charges in the US, with the nation "likely to request his extradition".

FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, when the firm ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

The collapse of crypto’s second-largest exchange has garnered worldwide attention, leaving many customers out of pocket.

