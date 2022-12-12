Govt: Changes on the way for RSE scheme after damning report

Changes are on the way to make sure RSE workers are better treated, the Government says, after a damning review by the Human Rights Commission that found some were living in conditions that amounted to modern-day slavery.

Speaking to reporters, Immigration Minister Michael Wood said changes were already underway to ensure employers under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme were undergoing educational modules so they were "crystal clear" about their obligations.

Accommodation cost increases would also be frozen "in the coming season", Wood said.

Earlier today, Equal Opportunities Employment Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Dr Karanina Sumeo released a review that found major gaps in the RSE scheme, which allowed for human rights abuses across the system.

Since early January, my team and I consulted with over 20 RSE workers in Northland and over 60 workers in Marlborough and visited eight accommodation sites to inquire into RSE workers’ work and living conditions.

The report identified workers were subject to unexplained pay deductions, had poor access to healthcare, were in "grossly inadequate housing" and were denied personal and cultural freedoms.

Sumeo told RNZ "we should not be taking advantage of [workers] and prospering from that through ... what can be seen as modern-day slavery".

RSE workers were also discouraged from joining unions, and some union representatives faced barriers to helping their members, the report found.

Sumeo said an urgent review needed to take place before the 2023 season, in which the Government had agreed to allow 3000 more RSE workers into the country.

It was a move Sumeo criticised in October, saying she was surprised the Government had moved to raise the cap so quickly given the ongoing human rights concerns.

“I think they’re not convinced that we’re ready [to increase numbers] and I’m not convinced that we’re ready," she told Q+A at the time.

The Immigration Minister said on Monday the cap in RSE worker numbers was decided this year with consultation from both employers and unions.

Additionally, raising that cap came with a requirement to improve workers' conditions, Wood said.

"They said to us we can move forward with a cap increase, but there needed to be a more collaborative process and there needed to be some of these changes that went along at the same time."

Wood said more changes would follow, as well as the Government's full review.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was important to note "there are some good employers who have been using the RSE scheme for a number of years who have a strong relationship with the workers".

"There are others who are not. We need to crack down on them while not seeing fruit rot on the ground because of that group we need to address."

The Commission's report noted it "repeatedly heard that there are a 'few bad apples in the industry'".

"However, our engagements have revealed what we consider are gaps in the scheme, which may enable systemic pattern[s] of human rights abuses throughout the country.

"Due to a lack of oversight, regulation, enforcement, and human rights protections within the RSE scheme, employers are able to exploit workers with few consequences if they wish."

The report made 13 recommendations. These included removing RSE worker visas being tied to a single employer, improving enforcement of accommodation standards, making sure future reviews are culturally appropriate and include Pacific voices, ensuring any wage deductions are transparent, and making sure workers had the same employment protections as New Zealanders.