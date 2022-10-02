Call for 'urgent review' into Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme

With the expansion of the recognised seasonal employer (RSE) scheme, there are concerns New Zealand’s human rights standards aren’t up to scratch.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Dr Karanina Sumeo told Q+A that her concerns around working and living conditions for RSE workers had yet to be adequately addressed.

She said those who expanded the scheme had the “best interests” of New Zealand in mind but “what’s also good for our country is that we uphold people’s human rights.”

“I was a little surprised that we had moved so quickly considering the Human Rights Commission ourselves raised concerns with the minister and also with police … I’m still awaiting the outcome of those investigations.”

Dr Sumeo, whose team has visited workplaces and spoken with those in New Zealand through the RSE scheme, says some of the conditions are dire.

“In terms of the 3000 I would have expected the house to have been built before we allowed in the 3000 … because we’re already struggling to accommodate the existing numbers.”

She says many of the public had raised concerns with the Commission about the living and working conditions of RSE employees – and argued that there had been loss of public confidence in the scheme.

“I think they’re not convinced that we’re ready [to increase numbers] and I’m not convinced that we’re ready.”

Dr Sumeo has welcomed the introduction of pastoral care for workers that is independent of the employers and the guarantee of sick leave, but she says other issues such as the level of healthcare available to workers, and the retention of the scheme that effectively bonds workers to their employers needs to be changed as well.

“There’s something about the whole scheme that needs to be reviewed, and reviewed urgently.”

She says in Australia, which also runs an RSE scheme, there is some flexibility around where people can work, which is an incentive for employers to treat people well.