Govt bans Iranian security force members from entering NZ

Travel bans have been imposed on 22 Iranian security force members, the Government has announced.

Two anti-riot officers in Iran waving flags (Source: Associated Press)

The initial bans are targeted at those connected to the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini and the Iranian government's violent response to subsequent protests.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand will always advocate for "greater civil and political freedom" and condemns the actions of Iranian authorities.

"What happened to Mahsa Amini is inexcusable," she said. "New Zealand continues to stand with the people of Iran, especially women and girls."

Ardern said the Government will continue to condemn the violence in Iran and backs an investigation into recent events from an independent outside body.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the banned individuals include Hossein Salami, Commander in Chief of the IRGC; Gholam-Reza Soleimani, Commander of the Basij; Hossein Ashtari, Commander of the Police (Law Enforcement Command); and Mohammed Rostami, head of the Morality Police.

"We continue to explore other measures...these travel bans are not the end of our sanctions. Additional individuals and further measures are under consideration," she said.

It comes as the Iranian-Kiwi community of Aotearoa New Zealand demands greater accountability for Iran and the Iranian military.

They argue the Government needs to reduce diplomatic relations and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organisation.