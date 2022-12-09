Protesters gather outside hospital as baby undergoes surgery

Source: 1News

Dozens of protesters have begun to gather outside Starship Hospital this morning as the baby at the centre of an unusual case is getting surgery.

The case has been in the High Court at Auckland this week after the parents refused to consent to the surgery if health authorities could not give them assurances that the blood products that would need to be used had not come from people who have had the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine.

This morning, protesters carrying signs calling for the Government to intervene and stop the surgery congregated outside the hospital.

On Wednesday, Justice Ian Gault approved an application from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand to have guardianship of the baby transferred to the court so the surgery could proceed.

Yesterday morning, the parents' lawyer Sue Grey said in the statement they would not be appealing the decision.

Read More

But in an unusual late-evening minute, Justice Gault said their position had changed.

"Staff at Te Toka Tumai have endeavoured to take steps to prepare [the baby] for surgery, including taking blood tests, performing a chest x-ray and performing an anaesthetic assessment.

"[The lawyer for Te Whatu Ora] understands that the parents prevented this occurring, and advised health staff that 'you touch our child and we will press criminal charges against you'," the minute read.

Police had been contacted, it said.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Armed police swarm gang-connected property in Timaru

2

Baby blood case: Parents no longer agree to surgery

3

Slain US 'Boy in Box': 66 years later we know his name

4

Smoke billows from West Auckland house fire

5

Whakaari firefighter meets survivor whose life she saved

6

Meet the man carving a taonga for every child in state care

Latest Stories

RLWC finalists Toa Samoa to be given welcome home celebration

Protesters gather outside hospital as baby undergoes surgery

Whakaari firefighter meets survivor whose life she saved

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Slain US 'Boy in Box': 66 years later we know his name

Related Stories

Youth crime: John Campbell shadows prevention team in South Auckland

One dead after two-car South Auckland crash

Teen woman arrested for assaulting police during meth bust