National Summer Games: Special Olympics kick off in Hamilton

Source: 1News

The National Summer Games have kicked off in Hamilton, with more than 1000 Special Olympics athletes competing across 10 disciplines.

The massive four-yearly event was set for last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Special Olympics NZ chief executive Carolyn Young said: "While it was disappointing for our athletes, coaches and volunteers that we had to postpone the event last year because of the pandemic, the additional year has given everyone the opportunity to catch up on training, undertake more fundraising and planning, so we expect the Games to be spectacular."

The event was first held in 1985 and has grown into "the pinnacle sports event for people with intellectual disabilities".

It began last night with a spectacular opening ceremony at Claudelands.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate welcomed the event.

"The athletes have put in a lot of hard work to be here at to compete. They are excited and so am I," she said.

"I look forward to watching different events across the city and cheering them on!"

The games will wrap up on Monday night with a closing ceremony and a disco.

New ZealandOther SportHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Baby blood case: Video shows emotionally charged scene in hospital room

2

Police quietly reduce threshold for speed cameras

3

Baby blood case: Parents no longer agree to surgery

4

Training down the drain - plumbing apprentices short-changed

5

Baby blood case: Hospital steps up security

6

1 person critical after incident at public pool in Auckland

Latest Stories

Kanye West's honorary doctorate revoked

NZ's first Down syndrome swimmer learns tough cost of competing

Summer of roadworks on the way - AA

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

More than 100 hospital buildings below earthquake standard

Related Stories

Voter turnout essential for Hamilton West by-election - candidates

Police would 'love' to find Marokopa kids safe before Christmas

Family of missing Marokopa kids offer $10k reward for information

'Incredibly difficult' for Nats to win in Hamilton West - Luxon