National Summer Games: Special Olympics kick off in Hamilton

The National Summer Games have kicked off in Hamilton, with more than 1000 Special Olympics athletes competing across 10 disciplines.

The massive four-yearly event was set for last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Special Olympics NZ chief executive Carolyn Young said: "While it was disappointing for our athletes, coaches and volunteers that we had to postpone the event last year because of the pandemic, the additional year has given everyone the opportunity to catch up on training, undertake more fundraising and planning, so we expect the Games to be spectacular."

The event was first held in 1985 and has grown into "the pinnacle sports event for people with intellectual disabilities".

It began last night with a spectacular opening ceremony at Claudelands.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate welcomed the event.

"The athletes have put in a lot of hard work to be here at to compete. They are excited and so am I," she said.

"I look forward to watching different events across the city and cheering them on!"

The games will wrap up on Monday night with a closing ceremony and a disco.