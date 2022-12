One ticket struck the $5.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot in tonight's draw.

A Lotto Powerball ticket. (Source: Supplied)

The winning numbers are: 01, 09, 12, 19, 21, 33 Bonus 36 Powerball 10.

One other ticket shared Lotto's First Division with the big winner.

Strike wasn't won and will rollover.