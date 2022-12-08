Dunedin swim instructor shocked to get global recognition for photo

A Dunedin swim instructor's still in shock after a photo he took got global recognition.

Kavan Chay's picture of the aurora from April this year over Otago's Taieri Beach has made the list of the 25 best aurora images captured worldwide, as part of the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year competition.

The list is a new edition of the awards, which allows entries from both hemispheres.

Chay said it's "pretty surreal" and "humbling" to be picked.

"Just to be considered and included in that collection is a really big thing for me," he said.

Explosions of the Sky – Kavan Chay (Source: Supplied)

Chay's a self proclaimed addict when it comes to chasing aurora's, an extremely rare solar event that can only be seen at night.

He said it's often about being in the right place at the right time.

"When you've got a chance of something really prominent happening and really exciting happening, you just want to be in the right spot and I think that's part of the fun."

The recognition is an impressive accolade for Chay as he's not even a professional.

"I'm just a swim instructor by day," he laughed.

But by night, he's venturing out in the dark to get the shot.

And he's not the only Kiwi who made the list.

Te Anau's Douglas Thorne also made the cut, with his image of an aurora back in March at Nugget Point Lighthouse in the Catlins.

"I was actually about to go to sleep and couldn't sleep and I was thinking 'man, you know, the stars are out, it's the perfect night,'" Thorne said.

He drove four hours from his home in Te Anau to the Catlins to capture the aurora.

"For everything to actually align up and get a powerful aurora, it's the most magical thing."

"I get really, really excited whenever there is a big aurora, I start ringing people up...cause I just know how rare they are."

He said the award gives him a boost to keep chasing auroras, at all hours of the night.

The 25 successful images can be found here.

