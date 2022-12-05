Seven youths arrested after fleeing cops in stolen vehicle

Seven youths were arrested after allegedly fleeing cops in a stolen vehicle in Auckland this morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

According to police, the incident began about 7.20am when reports of a vehicle being driven erratically northbound on the Southern Motorway, near Newmarket, were sent in.

"The vehicle was subsequently identified as stolen," a police spokesperson said in a statement this afternoon.

A police Eagle helicopter then tracked the vehicle as it headed towards Manukau.

The vehicle was successfully spiked in Manukau, but continued on.

"Eagle has monitored it as it's travelled back towards West Auckland.

Due to the manner of driving, police slowed traffic behind the vehicle, before it exited at Kumeū and came to a stop in Riverhead."

Police said seven occupants were taken into custody.

"Two people are due to appear in the Youth Court. Five people will be referred to Youth Aid."

It comes as a separate Auckland incident this morning ended with a man suffering serious injuries after being hit by a police car at the conclusion of a high-speed chase.

Police said the incident started just before 5am on Gillies Ave in Epsom, when the man unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle by allegedly pulling a gun on a driver.

"After the failed attempt, the offender has then got into another stolen vehicle and left the area.

"By this time Eagle had responded to the area and located the vehicle, monitoring it travelling to an address on Cedar Heights Ave, Massey," Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

At the property the offender tried to evade the Eagle helicopter but was seen getting into another vehicle.

Police then chased the man, who allegedly drove this vehicle "at speed" onto the motorway at Royal Rd.

Spikes were deployed on the on-ramp. The man travelled at speed and exited the motorway at Lincoln Rd.

At this point he had allegedly driven at two members of the public, attempting to steal their vehicles.

Hassan said police arrived at the same time and a patrol vehicle collided with the offender.

He was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries.

Police this afternoon confirmed to 1News the man was on foot when struck by the vehicle. An investigation is underway into the incident.