Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid response announced

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry into New Zealand's Covid-19 response to prepare New Zealand for future pandemics, calling it "the right thing to do".

“Every country in the world has grappled with Covid-19 and there was no playbook for managing it," Ardern said today in a statement.

“It had been over 100 years since we experienced a pandemic of this scale, so it’s critical we compile what worked and what we can learn from it should it ever happen again."

She said while the country saw "fewer cases, hospitalisations and deaths than nearly any other country in the first two years of the pandemic", there "has undoubtedly been a huge impact on New Zealanders both here and abroad".

“A Royal Commission of Inquiry is the highest form of public inquiry and is the right thing to do, given the Covid-19 emergency was the most significant threat to the health of New Zealanders and our economy since World War II."

Cabinet has today approved the terms of reference for the Commission, which has been asked to investigate the overall response, including the economic response, identify what we can learn from it and how it can be applied to any future pandemic.

The independent Royal Commission will be chaired by Australia-based epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely, along with former Cabinet Minister Hekia Parata and former Treasury Secretary John Whitehead.

"Professor Blakely’s understanding of public health is extensive. He has the knowledge and experience necessary to lead this work. Hekia Parata and John Whitehead will add expertise and bring useful perspectives on the economic response and the response for Māori," Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said.

She said the country's Covid response has been examined extensively both in New Zealand and overseas, generating 75 reviews and 1639 recommendations since 2020.

The Royal Commission will begin considering evidence from February 1, 2023 and conclude in mid-2024.

"A report will then be prepared which will help inform any future Government’s pandemic response," Tinetti said.

Today is was revealed there were 34,528 new cases and 40 deaths linked to Covid-19 in the last week.