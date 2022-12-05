Covid-19: 34,528 new cases, 40 deaths reported in last week

There have been 34,528 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand over the past week, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A Covid test. (Source: 1News)

The numbers cover the week from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4.

As at midnight yesterday, there were 418 people in hospital with the virus.

Ten were in an intensive care or high dependency unit, as at midnight yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forty more people with the virus have died.

Of the 40 people who have died, one was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 21 were in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

Twenty-four were men and 16 were women.

Fourteen were from the Auckland region, four each were from Waikato and the Lakes District, three each were from the MidCentral District, Whanganui and Canterbury, two each were from Northland and the Southern District, and one each were from Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, the Wellington region and Nelson Marlborough.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is now 2235.

More to come