Harry slams claim he said 'Brits need to learn a lesson'

Prince Harry has hit back at claims he said "Brits need to learn a lesson" shortly before his explosive interview with Oprah was broadcast.

This image released by Netflix shows Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a scene from the upcoming documentary (Source: Associated Press)

It comes after The Sun on the weekend reported he made the comment to a friend before last year's explosive Oprah interview was released.

Today, a Sussex spokesperson hit back at the story in a statement given to royal journalist Omid Scobie.

"This is a baseless hit piece masquerading as journalism. This story is riddled with inaccuracies, not least of which is a quote erroneously attributed to Prince Harry,” the spokesperson wrote.

"To accuse a man who spent 10 years serving his country of wanting to teach that same country a lesson is not only an attempted distraction but an unfortunate and predictable tabloid strategy. To put him against his country is shameful and manipulative, especially when Prince Harry has never spoken ill of the British public."

Netflix last week released a trailer from the Harry & Meghan docu-series.

It has no official release date, but there are rumours it may drop later this week.