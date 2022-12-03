Princess Kate makes bold fashion statement at Earthshot Awards

The Prince and Princess of Wales received a warm welcome to America's eastern seashore today, despite the bitter cold wind - and decidedly more friendly than might be expected from their relatives on the west.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and David Beckham speak backstage after The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Source: Getty)

The Princess made a bold fashion statement at the Earthshot Awards, with her London-designed neon green gown, rented specially for the awards where a New Zealand company made the finals.

Prince William and Catherine are not expected to visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their trip to the United States - the first time the pair have been back in eight years.

Their trip for the Earthshot Awards in Boston coincided with Netflix's decision to release the trailer for its new documentary on the Sussexes, promising an inside look at their split from the Royal Family.

"I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but obviously they're making the most of the fact that the Prince and Princess of Wales are here to release that Netflix documentary," said Robert Jobson, a Royal contributor for ABC News.

"That's business."

The headlines have been less than favourable to the Prince and Princess, with news also breaking of a heated and racist exchange Prince William's godmother had with a charity worker, at a Royal function in Britain.

But Americans who ventured out in the cold to see Princess Kate at a solo appearance at Harvard University today, were not swayed by the latest scandal.

"I'm focusing on what causes they're here for this week," said one Royal watcher.

"Which I think are so important for our children and our future."

Those causes are climate change and the environment - the focus of their Earthshot Awards.

Five winners, in five categories, each given $1.9M NZD to tackle global environmental issues.

New Zealand company Lanza Tech was one of the finalists, but was unsuccessful.

Still, Kate and William will be breathing a sigh of relief at the end of this week with their trip to the harbourside city having been reasonably smooth sailing.