Fair Go reporters talk favourite yarns, behind the scenes antics

Fair Go's reporters have dished on their favourite yarns and behind the scenes antics as they prepare to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year.

Garth Bray revealed his most interesting story from this year was about ghost debt, which saw the team rearranging furniture and putting up curtains in a suburban home in the Kāpiti Coast, turning it into a haunted house.

"It is quite a scary thing, though, getting that letter and being told you owe this money and being told you've got a bad credit rating, potentially, and having to unpick all of that," he said.

"It's a real-life horror story, in a way."

ADVERTISEMENT

For Kaitlin Ruddock, it was turning herself into a superhero through the power of green screens for her story on a large-scale action figure which was delivered everywhere in the world except Aotearoa.

Gill Higgins' favourite story was all about skin checks, leading her to reveal it all – with the help of some clever camerawork.

"I knew that it would be partly based on my experience, but I didn't know to what extent. But then, what you realise, as with all of our stories, you need pictures and so to explain my experience, we do need pictures, and so... That was awkward," she said.

"We got around it with some very clever filming from Rewi. We got there."

Meanwhile, Alistar Kata's involved a close call with a garage full of robots.

"I died inside because it was like it was happening in slow motion right in front of me," she said.

To find out more about the behind the scenes drama reporters go through to get their stories to air, click on the video above.