South Africa rugby player Nkosi reported as missing by club

Source: Associated Press

South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Sbu Nkosi has been reported to police as a missing person, his club said on Saturday.

Sbu Nkosi

Sbu Nkosi (Source: Associated Press)

Nkosi has been "absent without leave" for three weeks and hasn't responded to calls and messages, the Blue Bulls said in a statement.

The Blue Bulls said they were now concerned for Nkosi's safety. He last had contact with the club on November 11 and the team opened a missing person case with police on November 17, it said.

“This resulted from the grave worry and concern of everyone [at the Blue Bulls],” the team said.

The Pretoria-based team has sent officials to check for Nkosi at his home four times over the past three weeks and haven't found him. They are relying on “the expert assistance of the South African Police Services” to locate him.

The 26-year-old Nkosi played 16 Tests for the Springboks and was part of the squad that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

RugbyRugby World Cup

Popular Stories

1

One ticket wins $5.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

2

Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in Auckland

3

Grant Robertson reveals future of cost of living payments

4

Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora in 10th round of heavyweight title bout

Latest Stories

Google, Meta to be forced to strike deals with news media - Govt

Outsourcing Chinese language teaching 'inexcusable' - academics

'Such a negative interview' - Minister and Jack Tame spar on media merger

Tuwharetoa encourage precaution, respect of Lake Taupō after quake

Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in Auckland

Related Stories

Black Ferns announce 'Thank You Aotearoa' tour around NZ

Wallabies come back from 21 down to overhaul Wales in Cardiff

Springboks outmuscle England in statement victory at Twickenham

NZR officially begin search to find next Black Ferns coach