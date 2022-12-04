Remains identified from graves dating back to Otago's gold rush era

Researchers from Otago University have managed to identify some of the remains excavated from unmarked graves from the region's goldrush era.

The discovery is part of the Southern Cemeteries Archaeological Project which aims to preserve and better understand cemeteries where some early settlers are buried.

Three cemeteries are involved: Lawrence, Drybread, and St John's cemetery in Milton.

St John's was officially closed in 1971, although it's been neglected since the late 1800's.

Local community group Tokomairiro Project, also known as TP60, approached the University in 2014 asking for help to reclaim the cemetery.

"The community has ownership of the project, and many are descendants of people buried there- they were interested in doing something with the cemetery and we are very pleased to have been able to help them achieve that" says project co-lead Professor Hallie Buckley.

Work began at St John's cemetery in 2016.

Twenty-nine unmarked graves were exposed, 16 of which were outside the fenced cemetery.

Of those, 25 were excavated, and the remains of 27 people were found, from infants right through to adults who all died in the 1870's.

"Over the last few years we've undertaken our bioarchaeological studies into the health and diet and also the history of the place and people" says Buckley.

"We found that there was quite a lot of traumatic injury amongst the people which is not surprising, particularly those who were engaged in mining and also farming, and they had very poor oral health, a lot of cavities - everybody enjoyed a pipe."

Researchers were even able to identify five people and build a picture of some of their lives.

Henry Pim died in 1872 and wasn't recorded as being buried in the cemetery until his headstone was uncovered.

Gustavus Adolphus Weber was the local doctor- he died in 1874 before his wife Flora, who he is buried beside.

Robert Rowley Thomson was identified by his coffin plate and died in 1877.

Remains believed to be of Joseph Higgins, a gold miner and store keeper, died in an underground mining accident in 1877.

And William Toogood was a labourer who died of tuberculosis in 1873.

Toogood's great-great-grandson Neil McLean travelled down to Milton from Havelock North for the reburial.

"I find it very moving to actually have followed this journey of the exhumation and then of course of the return of the deceased to this spot but also the knowledge that has been learned and gained from these people some are unknown but they're still contributing after life to science."

Reburials of the two other projects at Lawrence and Drybread are due to take place next year.