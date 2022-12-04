Crown apologises to Maniapoto for historical treaty breaches

Jacinda Ardern, alongside Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little, has delivered the Crown Apology to Maniapoto for historical breaches of Te Tiriti of Waitangi.

Jacinda Ardern (file image). (Source: 1News)

The ceremony took place at Te Kūiti Pā, hosted by Ngāti Maniapoto with an estimated 3000 in attendance.

“This is a momentous occasion for both Maniapoto and the Crown and marks the beginning of a renewed relationship,” the Prime Minister said.

“The Crown is truly sorry for its many breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and profoundly regrets its horrific and needless acts of war against Maniapoto.

“The Crown commits to working with you in good faith to revitalise and rebuild Ngāti Maniapoto."

Ardern and Little also unveiled a plaque in recognition of the event, which Maniapoto named today Te Rangiwaituhi (Maniapoto Deed of Settlement Ceremony).

Little said he hopes the apology will "lay the groundwork for a new partnership to provide for the future wellbeing and prosperity of Maniapoto".

“When Maniapoto rangatira signed the Treaty in 1840, they expected to build a partnership with the Crown – an expectation reinforced in the 1880s through a series of agreements between the iwi and the Crown called the Ōhākī Tapu,” Little said.

“But for more than a century after this, the Crown repeatedly broke the promises it made leading to devastating loss of life and land, and social and economic deprivation.

“Te Rangiwaituhi marks a day of restoration, partnership and heralds a new beginning in realising the promises made to Maniapoto in 1840."

The Maniapoto Deed of settlement was signed in November 2021, and the Maniapoto Claims Settlement Act, passed into law September 2022.