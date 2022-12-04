Body found after Wednesday's dingy capsize in Wairoa River

Source: 1News

A body has been recovered from Hawke’s Bay’s Wairoa River today, believed to be that of a man who went missing after the dingy he was fishing from, capsized on Wednesday evening.

Two people were in the 2.5 metre-long aluminium boat when it flipped in the Wairoa River, one person managed to swim ashore and alerted police to the capsize at about 5.30pm on November 30.

A police search group, two helicopters and surf lifesaving were dispatched, and the dingy was located on mud flats on the northern side of the river, around 500 metres upstream from the river mouth.

Police said in a statement this afternoon the body of a man has been recovered, upstream from where he was last seen.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, however it is believed to be man who went overboard.”

A rāhui remains is in place at the river.

Hawke's Bay

