Prince William’s godmother resigns from palace amid racism allegation

An honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household has resigned after repeatedly asking a Black woman who runs a charity for survivors of domestic abuse what country she "came from,'' despite her insistence she was a British national.

Charity leader Ngozi Fulani, centre left, attends a reception held by Britain's Camilla. (Source: Associated Press)

The conversation was detailed on Twitter by Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, an east London refuge that provides specialist support for women of African and Caribbean heritage.

The incident took place at a reception hosted by Camilla, the queen consort, for women working to fight domestic violence.

The person involved - Susan Hussey - is Prince William's godmother.

Fulani said that when she told a household member she was from east London, she was asked, "No, what part of Africa are YOU from?"

The palace said it took the incident extremely seriously and investigated the "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments."

The incident will spark concern at the palace following allegations of racism by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Prince Harry. Meghan, a biracial American, last year said a member of the royal household asked her what colour skin her baby would have when she was pregnant with her first child.

A spokesperson for Prince William said "racism has no place in our society", the BBC said.

The full conversation, as

Here is the full conversation, as recounted by Fulani

Lady SH: Where are you from?

Me: Sistah Space.

SH: No, where do you come from?

Me: We're based in Hackney.

SH: No, what part of Africa are you from?

Me: I don't know, they didn't leave any records.

SH: Well, you must know where you're from, I spent time in France. Where are you from?

Me: Here, the UK.

SH: No, but what nationality are you?

Me: I am born here and am British.

SH: No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?

Me: 'My people', lady, what is this?

SH: Oh I can see I am going to have a challenge getting you to say where you're from. When did you first come here?

Me: Lady! I am a British national, my parents came here in the 50s when...

SH: Oh, I knew we'd get there in the end, you're Caribbean!

Me: No lady, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality.

SH: Oh so you're from...