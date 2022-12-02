Northland company fined $220k after worker has finger amputated

A Northland construction and manufacturing company has been fined $220,000 after a worker had part of a finger amputated following a workplace accident last year.

A steel fabrication worker was working on a steel bending and pressing machine in Northland last June when he became unbalanced.

His left hand slipped into the pressing mechanism as it was operating, resulting in the partial amputation of a finger, WorkSafe said.

The man was off work for two months as he recovered.

The man's employer, Donovan Group NZ Limited, was yesterday ordered to pay a fine of $220,000, and $31,000 in reparations, in the Whangārei District Court.

WorkSafe's area investigation manager Danielle Henry said the machine "was not fitted with any observable safety devices whatsoever".

"It was possible to have physical guards and safety sensors installed on the machine, which would have protected the workers using it," she said.

The investigation also found the worker had not been taken through a risk assessment for the machine, and there was an assumption that the standard operating procedures were for the safety supervisor to be familiar with.

WorkSafe is now repeating its calls for vigilance around the risks of exposed machinery.

"This is yet another instance where the courts have clearly said it's not acceptable to expose workers to risk of harm from unguarded machinery," Henry said.

"There have been dozens of prosecutions for similar events. The solutions are available and effective, so there are no excuses.

"Clear guidance, standards, and options for machine guarding have existed for many years, and the wider manufacturing industry needs to do better."