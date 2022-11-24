Kanye reportedly showed Adidas workers intimate pics of Kim

Kanye West, also known as Ye, showed Adidas employees intimate images of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, according to a report by Rolling Stone magazine.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Source: Getty)

West was ditched by Adidas last month over antisemitic comments.

Yesterday, a Rolling Stone article was published which contains accusations that West used porn, bullying, and "mind games" to control Yeezy and Adidas staff.

Former Yeezy staff members, the shoe brand created by West for Adidas, wrote an open letter to Adidas execs detailing the "intimidation tactics" they say were employed by West.

"He has, in years past, exploded at women in the room with offensive remarks, and would resort to sexually disturbing references when providing design feedback," part of the letter reads.

"This type of response from a brand partner is one that Adidas employees should never be subjected to, nor should Adidas leadership ever tolerate."

One person detailed a job interview attended by West in 2018 where the rapper pulled out his phone and showed him an intimate picture of then wife Kim Kardashian.

"My wife just sent me this," West reportedly told him.

It comes amid many tales of West playing pornographic material at Adidas meetings in order to feel "creative", including a sex tape of Kardashian.

A spokesperson for Adidas provided Rolling Stone with a statement saying the company, "will not discuss private conversations, details, or events that led to our decision to terminate the Adidas Yeezy partnership and decline to comment on any related speculation."

The outlet could not reach West for comment.