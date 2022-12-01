Six60, L.A.B, Taylor Swift top NZ's Spotify charts for 2022

Taylor Swift was NZ's most streamed artist with her new album Midnights released in October, with Drake and Ed Sheeran making up the rest of the top three.
Aotearoa followed the rest of the world closely with many of the most streamed songs and albums here also topping the global charts.
Six60 had the most streamed album and L.A.B. had the top four most streamed local artist songs.
Harry Styles' As It Was taking out the top song both here and across the world with over 1.6 billion streams.
NZ's top podcast for 2022 was The Joe Rogan Experience, also making the top spot on the global charts.
Spotify Wrapped started eight years ago, giving people a personalised view of what they listed to most in the past year.
Wrapped has become popular on social media with many people sharing their streaming data to their followers.
NZ's most-streamed artists
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Eminem
- Kanye West
NZ's most-streamed albums
- SIX60, SIX60
- Harry's House, Harry Styles
- =, Ed Sheeran
- Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
- SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
NZ's most-streamed local artist songs
- In the Air, L.A.B.
- Mr Reggae, L.A.B.
- Controller, L.A.B.
- Under the Sun, L.A.B.
- Cool It Down, Coterie