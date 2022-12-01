Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies aged 79

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie has died at the age of 79.

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs in 2019 (Source: Getty)

The BBC have reported the British singer died peacefully in hospital with her family at her bedside.

McVie, who played with Fleetwood Mac and helped write some of their most famous songs, left the group after 28 years in 1998 but returned in 2014.

She was behind some of their best hits, including Little Lies, Everywhere, Don't Stop, Say You Love Me, and Songbird.

The family's statement said "we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally", the BBC reported.

Fleetwood Mac have posted a tribute to Christine McVie to social media. (Source: Instagram/Fleetwood Mac).

Stevie Nicks has also shared a tribute on Instagram that reads: "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure."

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.

"Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed. - Fleetwood Mac".

The band also posted photos of McVie to social media saying: "RIP to the one and only Christine McVie 😔🙏".