'Don't forget me': Stevie Nicks shares letter to Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks has shared a handwritten letter to her "best friend" Christine McVie, who has died at age 79.

Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie. (Source: Getty)

The letter, which Nicks posted to social media, details how she learned of the singer-songwriters passing.

"I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn't even know she was ill...until late Saturday night.

"I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London - but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now.

"I always knew I would need these words one day," she added, before writing, "It's all I can do now..."

"See you on the other side, my love," Nicks signed the bottom of the letter. "Don't forget me."