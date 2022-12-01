Amount low-income Kiwis can claim for dental treatment increases

Source: 1News

More New Zealanders will have access to dental care through expanded grants from today.

The changes will see more low-income families become eligible for Government support for dental services.

Special needs grants for those who need dental treatment will increase from $300 to $1000 – and it doesn’t need to be repaid.

It includes being able to receive more than one grant in a year.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the initiative will help more Kiwis treat minor dental issues before they become bigger problems.

"By providing more help to the people who need it most, and by widening the criteria for the type of work that can be done, we can help stop what are minor problems become major problems needing substantial surgery," Andrew Little said.

"This is what our health reforms are about – improving access to healthcare earlier, so people don’t end up needing more expensive care further down the track."

New ZealandHealthPolitics

