Classic Kiwi bakery serving up politicians since the '90s

Source: 1News

A café located just a stone's throw from the Beehive has been serving up coffees and sweet treats to politicians, judges and CEOs since the 1990s.

Concorde Café has regulars from across the political spectrum, from NZ First leader Winston Peters, the ACT Party and "most of the members of the Green Party", owner Stan de Leon told Seven Sharp.

But it's not just politicians, with late rugby star Jonah Lomu also being counted among Stan's customers.

Journalist Barry Soper says there "would be few politicians" who haven't visited the old-school Kiwi bakery.

"There are two institutions in Wellington in terms of hospitality. One is most certainly this, and it's funny – the other one is so frequented by politicians as well – and it's the Green Parrot [café]," he said.

Soper says his go-to order is a tuna roll, but he says Stan "is a bit wicked at times".

"He'll slip me a muesli slice, which I rather like as well."

But Stan doesn't just slip a sweet treat or two – he also gives extra food away to the needy.

"It's the hub. It's the community hub," Soper said.

"Once you've been here, you can't go anywhere else."

New ZealandFood and DrinkWellington

