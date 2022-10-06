Fog cannons among new Michael Hill measures to combat thefts

Michael Hill jewellers have today announced a raft of security and protection measures in response to a rise in smash-and-grab robberies and ram-raids in recent months.

Shattered glass displays inside a Michael Hill store in Takapuna, on Auckland's North Shore. (Source: Supplied)

It includes one store in Takapuna, on Auckland's North Shore, which was targeted for the third time this year.

“I share the concern of many New Zealand citizens and am appalled by the attacks we have experienced in our stores, but particularly alarmed by the most recent and widely reported daytime smash and grabs in Hamilton and Albany," Michael Hill CEO Daniel Bracken said in a statement.

"It is also disturbing that many of these crimes are being committed by young people. More work needs to be done to understand the underlying societal issue here and look to ways of moving them away from offending.”

The new measures include the positioning of security guards at all stores; fog cannons and alarm screamers; additional security cameras in and around stores; personal alarms for staff; and increased security measures at night.

It will also be looking to roll out a "DNA tracking spray mechanism for all of our stores to assist in identifying and apprehending the criminals involved", Bracken said.

It follows a consultation with police to "ensure that we are doing everything possible to protect our team members and customers".

Michael Hill chairman Rob Fyfe called the spike in armed robberies and ram-raids across its stores "deeply concerning".

"In attacking our stores, these thieves not only rob us of our products, but they rob our staff and customers of the right to feel safe as they move about our stores and shopping centres," he said.

"It’s unacceptable that our staff and customers now live with this constant threat of attack and are now being regularly confronted with the level of destruction I witnessed today when visiting our Takapuna branch.

"The frequency of these increasingly brazen attacks is reaching a level where we will see some businesses forced to permanently close stores.”

Michael Hill is also continuing to offer counselling support to all team members and customers involved in the incidents.

Bracken thanked the police for their "ongoing support and protection and will continue working closely with them on monitoring activity, guidance and advice on continued protection of our customers and team".

"The police are making significant progress in successfully apprehending the majority of the offenders involved. Michael Hill’s key priority will always be the safety and wellbeing of its team members and customers," he said.

"The comprehensive and increased protection measures announced today strongly support this objective."