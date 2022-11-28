Check out Auckland's 100 most iconic dishes

A 100-long list of Auckland's most beloved dishes is out, revealing peoples' favourites from across the region.

The Iconic Eats list began in 2020 and has been an annual fixture ever since.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited's Annie Dundas told Breakfast the list was not just about flavour but also "food stories".

"People were asking us, what's Auckland's food story? And we thought, well, you can't really put it into a sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So we said, let's ask Aucklanders," Dundas said.

For every item on the list, there's a small description of how the dish - whether gourmet or go-to - earned its place.

One tells the story of a risky date night decision, choosing Candela's grilled cabbage on the recommendation of a waitress and discovering "the most tastiest morsel ever".

Another lucky Aucklander won vouchers to enjoy all 100 plates on the list after their story was deemed the winner.

JT Bailey, a primary school teacher in south Auckland, nominated Baduzzi's saffron and potato tortellini.

Baduzzi's saffron and potato tortellini. (Source: Supplied)

"A fusion of tastes, textures, histories, cultures, and places, all wrapped up in a hearty meal that makes your heart skip a beat while your tongue begs for more," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Novelty and change are all well and good but, like Auckland itself, there's always a place for the tried, true, and terrific."

The winners

Staples of the Iconic Eats selection, four dishes have been named on the list for the third year in a row: the fish sliders at Depot, the braised pork belly at Mekong Baby, the lamington at Sugar at Chelsea Bay, and the beef rendang at Sri Pinang.

Sugar at Chelsea Bay's lamington. (Source: Supplied)

"What's exciting about the Iconic Auckland Eats list is that while 50 of the restaurants featured have had dishes featured in previous years, the other half of the list offers fresh dining inspiration," Dundas said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another highlight is Sneaky Snacky's cult favourite chicken donut burger.

Sneaky Snacky's hot chicken donut burger (Source: Supplied)

"Hands down the strangest, most delicious thing I've encountered in Auckland," Xaviar Rego wrote.

The full list of this year's winners is available here.