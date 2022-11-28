Award-winning musical Hamilton coming to NZ for first time

Acclaimed musical Hamilton will make its New Zealand debut next year, with a limited season to be held at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Hamilton will make its New Zealand debut in May 2023. (Source: Daniel Boud)

Hamilton premiered on Broadway in 2015 and has gone on to win Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

The story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton has created a revolutionary moment in theatre, a musical that has impacted culture, politics and education.

Kiwi actor Matu Ngaropo, who plays George Washington in the show, told Breakfast he is excited to bring the show to his home country.

“It’s a pretty emotional feeling; just coming home full stop is a big thing if you’ve been away for a while, especially at this time," he said.

“But the show itself is such a phenomenon, and we’re blessed to be a part of it - there are a few Māori and Pasifika in the show, so for us to come home and share that with our community and whānau is emotional.”

Presale tickets are available from November 30 at 11am while general tickets go on sale on December 5 from 12pm.