Heavy rain batters lower North Island, drivers face slips

Source: 1News

The lower North Island is in store for some heavy rain today as a slow-moving front makes its way over the area.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Mount Taranaki and an orange heavy rain warning for Horowhenua to Wellington into this evening.

There will be a period of heavy rain for Mount Taranaki until 6pm.

Meanwhile, Horowhenua, the Kapiti Coast, Wellington and the Tararua Range can expect rain, heavy at times, until 5pm.

MetService is warning people to expect another 50 to 70mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen, particularly about northern Wellington, the Kapiti Coast and the Hutt Valley.

The forecaster is also warning people to expect peak intensities of 10 to mm/h.

MetService advises people to keep an eye on the forecasts in case new areas are added.

Much of the country is getting rain today, with some parts of the South Island expected to get late season snow.

MetService said a cool airmass was creeping up the island last night, bringing a risk of snowfalls to elevated parts of Otago and the Southern Lakes. NIWA said snow could fall as low as 800 metres.

