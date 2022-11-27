Two state highways into Wellington reopen after earlier slips

Parts of two state highways into Wellington have re-opened after heavy rain battered the lower North Island on Sunday.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said contractors had cleared State Highway 2 shortly after 4pm and State Highway 59 by around 5.30 pm. Lane closures had to be put in place on the two roads following slips on Sunday morning.

The agency's Wellington area manager said further assessments would be carried out tomorrow.

“We will have experts on site to check both slips. It is important we get an accurate assessment on how stable these slopes are and what risks of further movement there might be," he said in a statement.

"Having two major highways affected like this is a huge hassle, and we understand the frustration it causes. Our contractors work as hard as possible to reopen roads when these events happen."

A fallen tree blocking southbound lanes on State Highway 59 in Porirua. (Source: Supplied)

Part of State Highway 59 southbound in Porirua had been closed due to a fallen tree.

One motorist said he looked up to see the tree falling and had to swerve hard to avoid it, with part of it falling on his van.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Horowhenua, the Kapiti Coast, Wellington and the Tararua Range into this evening.

Meanwhile, in the Lower Hutt suburb of Melling, a slip had earlier blocked part of State Highway 2. The highway was closed to northbound traffic north of the Melling Link interchange.

A view of the slip onto State Highway 2 into Wellington. (Source: Brady Dyer)

At the time, police said there was significant traffic congestion as a result of the road closure.