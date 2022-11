Police are investigating after a young person was seriously injured after being assaulted by a group in Hamilton this afternoon.

Emergency services were called the scene on Ward Street about 4.40pm.

The victim has since been taken to hospital for assessment, police said.

Police are now working to locate the people involved.

Anyone with information or footage from Ward Street around the time of the incident has been asked to contact police on 105, quoting event number P052734495.