3 in custody after car crashes into tree, fence in Auckland

Three people are in custody after an allegedly stolen car crashed into a tree and through a fence in South Auckland early this morning.

A car through a fence on Redoubt Rd in Goodwood Heights near Manukau. (Source: 1News)

Police said three people suffered minor injuries after the crash on Redoubt Rd, Goodwood Heights, just after 4am.

The car had earlier been observed by police in Wattle Downs allegedly driving at excessive speeds. It was not pursued but was monitored by the police Eagle helicopter.

Police said the driver later lost control of the car and crashed into a tree and then through a nearby fence.

The vehicle's three occupants were taken into police custody.

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Monday in relation to the alleged theft of the vehicle.