1 dead, 16 injured after speeding car veers into bus in Warkworth

One person has died and 16 others have been injured following a crash involving three vehicles, including a bus and police patrol car, on SH1 in north Auckland this evening.

Police say they were called to the scene in Warkworth around 6.30pm.

Shortly before the crash, officers in a patrol car spotted a vehicle travelling at high speeds on the highway.

"Our initial information is that they signalled for it to stop, at which point it has veered suddenly and collided with the bus," Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said in a statement.

"The driver of that vehicle has died."

An officer and a passenger on the bus received moderate injuries in the crash.

Fourteen other passengers on the bus, which was carrying approximately 40 people at the time, are reported to have minor injuries, Hassan said.

A St John spokesperson said it ended up treating and transporting 16 people with a range of minor to moderate injuries.

Thirteen people have been taken to Northshore Hospital, while three others were taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Police staff will now work to support all of those involved in the crash.

The road is closed between Woodcocks Rd and McKinney Rd and diversions are in place, Waka Kotahi said.

UPDATE 7:10PM

SH1 Warkworth is CLOSED between Woodcocks Rd and Mckinney Rd due to a crash. NB travellers please detour via Mckinney Rd, Wilson Rd, Pulham Rd, Palmer St, Whitaker Rd then back onto SH1. Reverse for SB road users. ^SG https://t.co/IvLZvl4smL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 26, 2022

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

The serious crash unit is examining the scene and will establish the full circumstances behind the crash.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will also be notified.