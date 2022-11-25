New coach aims to bring her winning ways from Mets to Tuatara

The Auckland Tuatara baseballers are back on home turf tonight at North Harbour Stadium for the first time in 1,032 days, and they’ll have the support of a new coach at first base.

By 1News Sport Reporter Kate Wells

American Gretchen Aucoin has linked up with the team for the 2022-2023 Australian Baseball League season, joining a small group of female coaches in the league’s history. It’s a big step for the Mississippi local, but New Zealand isn’t foreign to her.

Aucoin moved to Auckland in 2018, winning multiple softball titles with Ōtāhuhu. She also was voted the most valuable player at the national fastpitch championships in 2020, also becoming the first to pitch a no-hitter in the tournament.

She endured the Covid lockdown here then took up a role in Wellington as the Lower North Island softball developmental officer, which helped her into her next role as minor-league player development coach at the New York Mets in January.

After Aucoin found out the Tuatara were getting back up and running, she reached out to the franchise with the hopes of re-connecting with her adopted Kiwi family.

"To be back in this country and see the people that I love and miss and meet this whole new crew of people that I get to learn from is amazing," Aucoin told 1News.

It’s not common for females to be part of the coaching staff on a male sports team, but it doesn’t bother Aucoin.

"Every time I have gone into an environment that’s very male dominated it’s been with very open arms. They’re all open minded and very interested in my career and my background.

"I like to think I’m a hard worker and I get along with a lot of different people. I’m ready to learn and I’m eager to learn."

Aucoin and the Tuatara players will get to know each other quickly, with her role as first base coach.

"I’ll be at first base, talking to our players when they get there and coaching them up, and in the background it’s whatever we need on a day to day basis."

As for tonight, Aucoin has a simple message for her players.

"I’m keen to see the guys perform. We’re on home field, we’ve got some really great athletes, the chemistry is there.

"I’m just really excited for them to be at home."