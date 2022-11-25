National 'concerned' planned new Whangārei Hospital has 'cut corners'

Plans for a new hospital in Whangārei have been well received by many in Northland though some have raised concerns about the Government’s strategy to build it in two phases.

Health officials, including Health Minister Andrew Little, travelled to Whangārei yesterday to announce $780m in funding for the first phase of the hospital that will deliver a new acute services building.

The new facility will house an expanded emergency department, 10 operating theatres, a coronary care unit and upgraded intensive care unit.

Little says Whangārei Hospital is one of several ageing New Zealand hospitals that are no longer "fit for purpose".

ADVERTISEMENT

However, National’s health spokesperson Shane Reti is concerned that funding constraints mean the hospital won’t be up to scratch.

Read More New Whangārei hospital to receive upgraded ED, child unit

“It’s very concerning,” Dr Reti said.

“The public don’t know that Northland yet again has had to cut corners to fit the Government’s cloth and we won’t be getting the maximum benefits we could that clinicians have been pleaded with the government for.”

A former Northland DHB member is dismayed the new hospital will be build in two stages and is calling for the whole project to be completed as soon as possible.

“Today it was announced, half a pyramid,” John Bain says. “If you went to Egypt and looked at half a pyramid it would be nothing.”

Little says the reason for the commitment is because Northland is a growing area and the investment will make it fit for the future.

The Government is also confident that despite the current workforce shortages, the new hospital will be fully staffed at its expected completion date in 2031.