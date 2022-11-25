DHL encourages Kiwis to send Xmas parcels early

DHL is encouraging Kiwis to send their Christmas parcels early as demand for postage soars even after the Covid-19 pandemic.

DHL vice president of operations Chitra Shinde told Breakfast that while Christmas is usually a peak time for them, this year is significantly busier than it was pre-Covid.

"We have approximately 26% more volume expected this season than we did prior to Covid - so the last two years, of course, we’ve had unprecedented volume because of lockdowns and customers not being able to access the commodities that they wanted," she said.

"We've seen growth that was phenomenal, and now what we’re seeing is a slight normalisation, but that's still very strong when compared with what we had during Christmas of 2019."

She said that Covid-19 ignited a massive change in the courier industry as they had to completely re-write the playbook, so they’re prepared for busy periods.

"The pandemic gave us time to think outside the box," she said.

Shinde said that as the Christmas season fast approaches with sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday becoming increasingly trendy in NZ, Kiwis should get their parcels in as soon as they can and not leave it to the last minute.

"We’ll be delivering and picking up right up until December 24, you’re in great hands with DHL, but we do encourage you to send things in early so that you have peace of mind," Shinde said.

NZ Post's Christmas delivery cut-off dates can be found here.