Cash, drugs, firearms seized in gang-targeted search warrants

Police have arrested three people and seized cash, drugs, and firearms after four search warrants in Wairarapa.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said they also carried out two checkpoints where five vehicles were impounded, cash was seized for unpaid fines and a number of infringement notices were issued.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm (x2), unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with breach of bail and a 20-year-old man has been charged with possession for supply of cannabis.

Two have appeared in Masterton District Court and one is expected to appear next week.

Six others were also warned for drug offending.

Detective Corey Reid said the operation was a part of the action being taken with Operation Cobalt, targeting illegal activity by gang members.

“Our message to gang members who want to continue to victimise our communities with drugs, violence and firearms, is that we will be targeting you."