Blues blow off cobwebs with brutal preseason bronco drill

Source: 1News

The Blues have begun their campaign for the 2023 Super Rugby season with a preseason blowout in Auckland today, hitting the training fields for broncos.

Broncos - a notorious exercise among athletes - is a fitness test where players run shuttles of 20 metres, 40 metres, and 60 metres, five times over as quickly as they can; effectively a 1.2km time trial with sharp, 180-degree turns throughout.

While no one came close to star Beauden Barrett's record time of four minutes and 12 seconds today, first-five Jock McKenzie posted a respectable time of 4 minutes and 24 seconds to lead the pack.

"I don't think it's ever enjoyable to be fair but we got through it," McKenzie said.

"I'm getting there, hopefully it'll drop down over the next few weeks.

"I just go as hard as I can and hope I can hold on, to be honest."

The Blues have three weeks of training before they break up briefly for the festive season with their All Blacks stars exempt having just finished their seasons with the end-of-year tour.

It means other players in the squad can take the spotlight for the time being such as loose forward Rob Rush - son of sevens legend Eric Rush - who turned up for the bronco having helped his dad's sevens team win a tournament last weekend.

"He kept me on pretty much the whole time," Rush said.

Rush ran a 4:33 today and said he didn't mind the brutal training although adjusting to life as a professional rugby player was a "culture shock".

"I wouldn't call it a holiday but it's everything I've been looking forward to," he said.

"This is what every little boy's dream is is to get to this point so I don't see it as a big thing. I find it quite enjoyable."

Rush added he didn't take the bronco too seriously and hoped the same for his teammates.

"I know heaps of fellas who are poor in the gym or aren't fit at a bronco but play like the next Ardie Savea," he said.

"It's good to show that people have been working over the summer but it's not all doom and gloom if you don't."

RugbyBlues

Popular Stories

1

Thunderstorms, 100km/h winds possible for much of North Island

2

Lifeguards to leave dangerous Napier beach to deter swimmers

3

Bondi Beach becoming a nude beach for first time

4

Ardern rejects Seymour's criticism of her not being in Sandringham

5

'Love doesn't know math' - Cher addresses partner age gap

6

Body found in search for swimmer missing from Lake Wānaka

Latest Stories

Nationwide protest planned following Sandringham stabbing

15-year-old one of two arrested after gun pointed at vehicle

China expands lockdowns as Covid cases hit daily record

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Wellington man behind $28m liquid ecstasy operation sentenced

Related Stories

New Blues recruit Bayler ready to make mark on No.9 jersey

Blues sign up son of sevens legend Eric Rush for next season

Rieko Ioane re-signs with Blues, NZR through to end of 2023

Leon MacDonald named head coach for All Blacks XV Northern tour