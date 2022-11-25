15-year-old one of two arrested after gun pointed at vehicle

Source: 1News

A 15-year-old is one of two people arrested after a gun was allegedly pointed at another vehicle travelling on Christchurch's Port Hills Road yesterday, sparking a chain of events.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident happened around 6.12am in the morning, with the vehicle in question failing to stop for police.

The vehicle was then found abandoned by police on Moorhouse Avenue, Addington where police say the driver stole a second vehicle and fled.

This afternoon police announced a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old "youth" were arrested over the incidents.

The man appeared in court today on a number of charges, with the teenager set to appear in the Youth Court at a later date.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Thunderstorms, 100km/h winds possible for much of North Island

2

Lifeguards to leave dangerous Napier beach to deter swimmers

3

Bondi Beach becoming a nude beach for first time

4

Ardern rejects Seymour's criticism of her not being in Sandringham

5

'Love doesn't know math' - Cher addresses partner age gap

6

Body found in search for swimmer missing from Lake Wānaka

Latest Stories

Nationwide protest planned following Sandringham stabbing

15-year-old one of two arrested after gun pointed at vehicle

China expands lockdowns as Covid cases hit daily record

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Wellington man behind $28m liquid ecstasy operation sentenced

Related Stories

Nationwide protest planned following Sandringham stabbing

Wellington man behind $28m liquid ecstasy operation sentenced

Ardern rejects Seymour's criticism of her not being in Sandringham

Hunt for Auckland dairy worker's killer continues