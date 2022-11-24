Police hunt occupants of car after gun pointed at another vehicle

Police are on the lookout for occupants of a car which pointed a gun at another vehicle in Christchurch then fled the scene.

Police received a report that a firearm had been presented by the occupant of one vehicle to another vehicle travelling on Port Hills Road, Hillsborough around 6:12am this morning.

"Police responded and signalled for the vehicle to stop but it fled," police said.

"Police did not initiate a pursuit and instead tracked the vehicle as it fled through the suburbs.

"Police unsuccessfully deployed road spikes and called-in a local helicopter to assist as they tracked the vehicle."

The vehicle was then found abandoned by police on Moorhouse Avenue, Addington where the driver stole a second vehicle and fled.

"Observations on this second vehicle were lost soon after that."

Police are still trying to located the driver of the vehicle and would like to hear from the public with any information.