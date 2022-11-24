Police hunt occupants of car after gun pointed at another vehicle

Source: 1News

Police are on the lookout for occupants of a car which pointed a gun at another vehicle in Christchurch then fled the scene.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police received a report that a firearm had been presented by the occupant of one vehicle to another vehicle travelling on Port Hills Road, Hillsborough around 6:12am this morning.

"Police responded and signalled for the vehicle to stop but it fled," police said.

"Police did not initiate a pursuit and instead tracked the vehicle as it fled through the suburbs.

"Police unsuccessfully deployed road spikes and called-in a local helicopter to assist as they tracked the vehicle."

The vehicle was then found abandoned by police on Moorhouse Avenue, Addington where the driver stole a second vehicle and fled.

"Observations on this second vehicle were lost soon after that."

Police are still trying to located the driver of the vehicle and would like to hear from the public with any information.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

2

Auckland dairy stabbing victim was recently married

3

Thunderstorms, 100km/h winds possible for much of North Island

4

Jacinda Ardern speaks to media from Hamilton

5

Person in critical condition after car drives up Auckland ramp

6

Two people arrested over Wellington hit-and-run

Latest Stories

Teen boy charged with murder over fatal Auckland stabbing

UK mum who killed children's alleged abuser speaks out

Family of slain Christchurch dog walker appeal for donations

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Turkey's president vows to invade Syria after Istanbul bombing

Related Stories

Teen boy charged with murder over fatal Auckland stabbing

Family of slain Christchurch dog walker appeal for donations

Two people arrested over Wellington hit-and-run

Auckland dairy stabbing victim was recently married