Two people arrested over Wellington hit-and-run

Two people have been arrested in relation to a hit-and-run in Miramar, Wellington last month that left a man seriously injured.

Police are still seeking a red van believed to be involved in a Wellington hit-and-run. (Source: NZ Police)

The man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a red van on Argentine Ave at 8.20pm on October 16. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A man and a woman, both 40, were arrested today over the incident.

The male suspect will appear in Wellington District Court today on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The woman is due to appear in Wellington District Court next week on a charge of being a party to wounding with intent of bodily harm.

Police are still working to locate the red van involved in the incident, and their inquiries are ongoing.

Police say that the vehicle involved may be a Mitsubishi L300 or a Toyota Hiace and may have damage to it's left-hand side.

