Wilde puts Birmingham burn behind him for shot at world title

The scars of having his Commonwealth Games appeal dismissed will drive Hayden Wilde to a quest for World Triathlon success this weekend.

Last Friday Wilde was informed his appeal from the Commonwealth Games had been dismissed by World Triathlon after he was incorrectly handed a 10-second time penalty during the run leg of the race in Birmingham for illegally removing his bike helmet in transition.

It effectively ended any chance he had of catching England’s Alex Yee, after the pair were locked in a tense and tight contest over the last few kilometres.

Wilde told 1News while he was trying to put the Birmingham burn behind him, it was still an incentive for this weekend's inevitable rematch with Yee.

“It'll be nice to race him again," Wilde said of Yee.

"[It'll be nice] to have that showdown again and to get it right.”

Wilde's in the perfect position to become the first Kiwi to win the world title since Bevan Docherty way back in 2004.

“It kind of hits differently I think,” Wilde said of the world title.

“You've got to be consistent over five races, not just one race, so it's a big thing to be in a position and to be seeded number one heading into this race, it's definitely an honour."

Kiwi Hayden Wilde congratulates Alex Yee at the finish line of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games triathlon. (Source: Photosport)

Wilde leads the series standings having won two races and finished second in two others this year, meaning a top-two placing would secure the crown this weekend.

Helping his cause will be the sweltering heat of the desert in Abu Dhabi which plays to Wilde's strengths in hotter conditions.

Should he win, he'd take another step towards following the footsteps of Docherty.

"He's a man who's nearly done it all in triathlon," Wilde said of Docherty.

"He's got a bronze and a silver in the Olympics and to win a world title is another thing that's extremely hard to do."

The race is scheduled to start at 6am on Sunday NZT.