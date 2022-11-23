Hokitika man's ute engulfed in flames after lightning strike

Video has emerged of a ute engulfed in flames after being struck by lightning in Hokitika yesterday.

Caleb Harris was driving to work yesterday when he saw bright flashes up ahead of him.

Initially he thought nothing of it until he heard loud bangs and saw smoke pouring from his car bonnet.

The plume of black smoke can be seen coming from the ute on the side of a Hokitika road.

Harris said he wasn't injured, but his car has been left with scorch marks.

He said it was lucky his car is diesel not petrol, so the vehicle didn't explode.

