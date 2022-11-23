Ex St Peter's Cambridge teacher arrested on historic sex charges

A former St Peter's Cambridge teacher has been arrested following an investigation by police into historical sexual offending at the Waikato school.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The 73-year-old is facing 10 charges of indecent assault involving seven victims.

Police focused their investigation on the time period from 1974 to 1980. Investigators had full support from St Peter's management.

The man is set to appear in the Hamilton District court today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have information about the historic abuse.