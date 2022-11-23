Devon Conway backs Martin Guptill to stay in Black Caps frame

Devon Conway believes Martin Guptill still has plenty to offer the Black Caps in the near future after the veteran opener was released from his New Zealand Cricket contract this morning.

Devon Conway and Martin Guptill. (Source: Photosport)

Guptill became the third Black Cap this year, following Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme, to be released from his deal with NZC after falling out of favour with selectors recently in favour of Finn Allen.

Conway, speaking to media on arrival at Auckland Airport after wrapping last night's T20 series loss to India with a rain-affected draw in Napier, said despite the move he feels Guptill isn't done with the Black Caps.

"He's not officially retired," Conway said.

"We know he's an incredibly explosive player and a very experienced player at that so certainly, I hope to see him in the black jersey at some point soon."

Conway said the team respected Guptill's decision too - as well as that of Boult's and de Grandhomme's.

"Each player is in a unique situation at different points in their career and these are the decisions that some of the older players have to make and it's great opportunities for them," he said.

Martin Guptill. (Source: Photosport)

On Guptill, Conway said he expected the 36-year-old to still be a selection possibility despite not holding a contract due to his experience and "fighting spirit".

"It wouldn't shock me seeing him in the black jersey soon enough," he added.

"He's always there trying to help us where he can even if it was just advice as to how to go about things.

"He's just one of those guys that's really calm in the middle as well and is good to bat with, especially for me as a player who looks to get others on strike - he's that guy that can really dominate bowling attacks."

At the very least, Conway believes Guptill will be given a chance to be farewelled by Black Caps' fans.

"He's done so much for the Black Caps over a number of years and for him to possibly leave under his own terms would be something he deserves."

