Martin Guptill released from NZC contract 'effective immediately'

Black Caps veteran batsman Martin Guptill has been released from his New Zealand Cricket contract.

Martin Guptill. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand Cricket confirmed in a statement this morning the 36-year-old had been released from his central contract so he could "pursue playing opportunities elsewhere".

"Following discussions with NZC, it was agreed Guptill’s request for a release should be accepted, effective immediately," NZC said.

"For its part, NZC has made it clear to him that, while he would remain eligible for selection, preference would continue to be given to those players with central or domestic contracts."

It comes after Guptill was overlooked for selection earlier this month for the white ball series against India with coach Gary Stead and selectors instead opting for Finn Allen.

The decision comes after a 14-year Black Caps career for Guptill in which he became New Zealand’s leading T20 run-scorer, the third-highest in the ODI format, and third on the world all-time T20 list.

Guptill said playing for the Black Caps remains his "ultimate goal" moving forward despite today's decision.

"Playing for my country has been a massive honour, and I'm grateful to everyone within the Black Caps and NZC for their support," he said.

"But, equally, I'm realistic enough to understand the need to consider my options in the current circumstances.

"With this release, I'm still available for New Zealand, I have the chance to explore other opportunities, and I also get to spend more time with my family – which is important."

NZC said a replacement for Guptill's contract will be named "in due course".

"We understand Martin's position," NZC chief executive David White said. "He's been a fantastic batsman for us for a long period of time, and we certainly don't wish to stand in his way as he explores other opportunities.

"Martin's been a giant of the white ball game, a committed and well-respected member of the Black Caps, and has earned the right to play out his career on his own terms.

"He leaves his contract with our best wishes."

Guptill becomes the third Black Cap this year to ask for, and be given, a release from their NZC contract following Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme.

Despite the departures, White said he remains comfortable with the current contract and selection systems.

"Players such as Martin, Trent and Colin, with long and successful international track-records, inevitably end up with alternative playing options at this stage of their careers, and we respect that.

"It's just part of the natural ebb and flow of individual careers within team sport."