Budweiser reveals plan for beers it can't sell at Qatar World Cup

Budweiser was left with a mountain of spare beer after alcohol sales were banned at FIFA World Cup stadiums in Qatar - and now, the American brewing giant has revealed its plan for the unsold lagers.

Budweiser was left with stacks of beer on its hands, after Qatar said only non-alcoholic options could be sold at World Cup stadiums. (Source: Budweiser / Twitter)

In a tweet, Budweiser said: "Winning country gets the Buds".

And in a statement to CNN Business, Budweiser's parent company AB InBev confirmed it "wants to bring this celebration from the FIFA World Cup stadiums to the winning country's fans".

"We will host the ultimate championship celebration for the winning country. Because, for the winning fans, they've taken the world.

"More details will be shared when we get closer to the finals," a spokesperson said.

Qatar, a Muslim country, has tight regulations around alcohol.

The decision to ban beer sales in stadiums came as a shock to Budweiser, the official World Cup beer sponsor. In a quickly-deleted tweet after the announcement, the company said: "Well, this is awkward..."

The brewing giants had already shipped the majority of its stock for the tournament from Britain to Qatar.