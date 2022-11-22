Wellington man sought by armed police arrested

Source: 1News

A person of interest sought by police in Wellington has been arrested after officers, including the armed offenders squad, swarmed a suburb this morning.

A car in Khandallah with what appears to be bullet holes

A car in Khandallah with what appears to be bullet holes (Source: 1News)

A man in his 60s was arrested in the Mandalay Terrace area, in Khandallah, about 12.45pm, police say.

Charges will be confirmed by police at a later stage.

It comes after cordons were put in place in the area by officers earlier this morning.

A damaged vehicle at the scene is to be removed for forensic examination. It has what appears to be bullet holes in the side of it.

