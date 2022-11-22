Moana Pasifika dip into 'untapped talent' for 2023 squad

Moana Pasifika have named a 39-man squad boasting plenty of experience at Super Rugby and international level for next year's competition.

Moana Pasifika players celebrate the try of Solomone Funaki that saw them record their first ever Super Rugby victory. (Source: Photosport)

The Pacific Super Rugby franchise announced their squad this morning for next year, with 38 of the 39 named part of Super Rugby last year and 26 players boasting international experience with either Manu Samoa or Tonga's 'Ikale Tahi.

With former Wallabies Sekope Kepu and Christian Leali'ifano also in the squad, the international players count rises to 28.

Moana Pasifika also revealed five new signings for next season including Samoa-based loose forward Miracle Fai'ilagi who head coach Aaron Mauger and forwards coach Filo Tiatia identified at a World Rugby Pacific Combine held in Fiji.

"Miracle is a natural leader who exudes humility, respect and tautua (service)," Mauger said.

"He has represented Samoa in Rugby Sevens so has a solid fitness foundation, a high work rate and is hard-nosed. He isn't afraid to put his head in to dark places and has a very high ceiling."

The combine is being used as a pathway in the Pacific to get more players into high-performance environments.

"There was a lot of untapped talent at the combine and Miracle was one of several players that caught our eye," Mauger added.

"The way these young men responded to being in a professional environment for the first time was outstanding and we have rewarded another five players with preseason training contracts from the combine."

Four fairly new faces joining Fai'ilagi are those who impressed as replacement players this season; Abraham Pole [Otago], D'Angelo Leuila [Manu Samoa], Mahonri Ngakuru [Tasman] and Michael Curry [North Harbour].

Moana Pasifika kick off their next campaign against the Fijian Drua on Saturday, February 25 in a match being billed the Battle of the Pacific - a contest Mauger is already getting excited about.

"It's a dream to play the Drua in our first game and at home. It will be a celebration of all things Pasifika and a wonderful way to start the competition."

Mauger added his side's game against the Reds on April 14 in Apia will also be a special occasion.

"In the off season we have made a conscious effort to strengthen our connection to the Pacific Islands through establishing tangible pathways.

"To connect, serve and inspire our people in the islands is at the forefront of everything we do. It's an exciting opportunity for everyone involved and hopefully the first of many trips to the Pacific."

Moana Pasifika Squad 2023

Forwards: Abraham Pole, Alamanda Motuga, Alex McRobbie, Chris Apoua, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Isi Tu'ungafasi, Jack Lam, Joe 'Apikotoa, Lotu Inisi, Luteru Tolai, Mahonri Ngakuru, Michael Curry, Mike McKee, Miracle Fai'ilagi, Penitoa Finau, Ray Niuia, Samiuela Moli, Samuel Slade, Sekope Kepu, Sione Tu'ipulotu, Solomone Funaki, Taukiha'amea Koloamatangi.

Backs: Anzelo Tuitavuki, Christian Leali'ifano, D'Angelo Leuila, Danny Toala, Ereatara Enari, Fine Inisi, Henry Taefu, Jonathan Taumateine, Levi Aumua, Lincoln McClutchie, Lolagi Visinia, Manu Paea, Neria Foma'i, Tima Fainga'anuku, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tomasi Alosio, William Havili.

Joining Moana Pasifika from the World Rugby Pacific Combine on preseason training contracts: Joe Perez (Samoa), Faletoi Peni (Samoa), Semisi Paea (Tonga), Frank Mafi (Tonga), Alosio Moa (Tonga).